Ascension Parish crews doing drainage work Monday

Monday, February 16 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Crews working with the Department of Public Works in Ascension Parish were working on Monday on drainage maintenance in the parish. 

Ascension Parish Government posted a video of a truck clearing out material from underneath La. Highway 44. 

Vegetation crews and people manning water trucks and a pump truck all worked together. 

The project is a part of a coordinated effort to improve drainage across the parish. 

