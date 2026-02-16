55°
Ascension Parish crews doing drainage work Monday
GONZALES - Crews working with the Department of Public Works in Ascension Parish were working on Monday on drainage maintenance in the parish.
Ascension Parish Government posted a video of a truck clearing out material from underneath La. Highway 44.
Vegetation crews and people manning water trucks and a pump truck all worked together.
The project is a part of a coordinated effort to improve drainage across the parish.
