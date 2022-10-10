Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish council raises red flag on red dust problem
ASCENSION PARISH – People living in parts of Ascension Parish are still having issues with red dust that blows around and covers neighborhoods.
A parish councilman is now stepping in.
Councilman Joel Robert has proposed a resolution, asking to find out what can be done about the dust problem.
“I know the red dirt problem is completely out of code,” Robert told WBRZ. “Three weeks ago, I was coming down Highway 22 from the interstate, and I literally turned around because I didn't want to drive in the red dust storm that was in front of me.”
This year, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality found that in early May, sprinklers that are meant to keep the dust wet are in need of repair or missing.
The sprinklers are required under the facility’s solid-waste permit.
LDEQ said it has been informed that the sprinklers are on order and installation work should begin by the end of the month.
Installation is estimated to be a two-week job if all goes right.
