Ascension Parish awakens to a cold, blustery Tuesday morning

ASCENSION PARISH - Residents in Ascension Parish were under a curfew until 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16) due to a winter storm that brought dangerously icy temperatures to the area.

WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson, reporting live from Ascension Parish on Tuesday, noted that as soon as the curfew was lifted, traffic appeared to be flowing smoothly along some of the area's major roads.

Though freezing temperatures hadn't let up, all else appeared to be normal within the Parish, Jackson said.

Officials told her that even though three warming shelters were opened to the public, not many locals felt the need to take advantage of the provision.

In a Parish that appears to be faring well during the winter storm, Jackson said the next step is for officials to decide when the Sunshine Bridge will be reopened.

WBRZ will continue to monitor developments in the Parish throughout the morning.