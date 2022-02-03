Ascension deputies say 14-year-old reported missing was found alive

ST. AMANT - A 14-year-old reported missing overnight was found alive Thursday afternoon.

Ascension Parish authorities previously said they believed the teenager to be in danger after he ran away from his home overnight.

The sheriff's office said the teen left his home in St. Amant around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The department said he left behind a note suggesting he could harm himself.

The teen was found alive around 4 p.m. Thursday

This story was updated to remove the name and image of the teenager.