Ascension deputies looking for thieves who stole $3,000 in merchandise from Lowes

59 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, January 24 2022 Jan 24, 2022 January 24, 2022 4:05 PM January 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for a trio of suspects tied to at least two thefts at a Lowes store in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Sheriff's Office identified two of the suspects as Jonathan Evans, 28, and Alicia Maloid, 32. Both are from the Baton Rouge area.

Another man, who has not yet been identified, was also involved in both thefts.

The first theft happened in 2020 at a Lowes store in Gonzales where the two men reportedly stole over $2,000 worth of power tools. Another happened in 2021 when the two men returned to the same store and took over $1,000 worth of vacuum cleaners. Deputies said Maloid served as a getaway driver during both heists.  

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

