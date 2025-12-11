Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Catholic prepares for first state championship appearance in seven years
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs are Superdome bound for the first time since 2018.
The No. 5 Bulldogs avenged last year's semifinal loss by dominating No. 1 Westminster Christian 45-14 in the semifinals last week.
"It means a lot to finally get over the hump that we've been stuck on for the past few years. Last year was a tough loss, so didn't want to feel that again this year," senior running back Trevin Simon said.
Simon will be crucial in the Bulldogs' hunt for a state championship. This season, the senior broke state records for most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns in a single season. He dominated opponents by rushing for 3,765 rushing yards and 57 rushing TDs.
Ascension Catholic is led by first-time head coach, Taylor James. James says the family-like bond between the team and coaches helped them be successful on the field.
"We have a very close knit team, a very close knit group of players. That would be the thing I would say, first and foremost, set these guys apart from everyone else," James said.
Trending News
No. 5 Ascension Catholic will face No. 2 Riverside Academy in the Division IV Select state title game on Thursday at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Officials working to rehab spring that gave...
-
Gonzales Police searching for man accused of stealing nearly $200 in liquor...
-
DCFS Secretary questioned during Senate committee about department changes
-
1 indicted for manslaughter, 4 others face charges in hazing death of...
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.
-
Record-breaking high school quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson transferring from LSU, reports say
-
Ascension Catholic prepare for first state championship appearance in seven years
-
Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored