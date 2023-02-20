As Mardi Gras wraps up, deadly Bacchus shooting leaves worry

The final day of Mardi Gras brings a historic parade through the small city of New Roads. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux wants to make sure what happened in New Orleans Sunday night doesn't happen there on Tuesday.

"We'll probably have a helicopter flying around tomorrow most of the day, and probably four or five drones. We're going to be videoing everything, and we have a large presence of police officers to make our town safe," he said.

Toward the end of the Bacchus parade in New Orleans, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of revelers, killing a teenager and injuring four others.

"Other victims have been treated at the hospital and have been released. A four-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female and a 24-year-old female," said NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.

NOPD says they've arrested 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, however he has not been charged with murder.

"He was arrested for illegal carrying of a weapon and our homicide and investigative unit is still investigating this. This is an ongoing investigation so we can't give you a whole lot of information at this time, but homicide is investigating this incident."

The shooting happening on St. Charles Avenue in a densely-packed area as families were trying to catch one of the city's most famous parades.

"Everyone ran. Everyone took cover. My whole family ducked. I kind of just hovered over my family and the small children," recalled a witness.

The person killed in the shooting has not been identified, but we're told he is between the ages of 15 and 18.

The parade in New Roads rolls Tuesday morning at 11.