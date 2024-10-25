75°
Latest Weather Blog
Arthritis Foundation hosting annual Bone Bash fundraiser this weekend
BATON ROUGE — The annual fundraiser Bone Bash gala for the Arthritis Foundation is being held Saturday night.
The event, which is set to honor LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, will be held at the Renaissance Hotel starting at 6:30 p.m. The event's goal is to raise $70,000 for the foundation.
WBRZ's own Falon Brown is emceeing the event, which will also feature a costume contest and a silent auction.
Trending News
"It allows us to kinda continue our mission of education on arthritis-related conditions which of course affects so many people, as well as outreach and patient support," Chad Hille, board chair of the Arthritis Foundation, said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7