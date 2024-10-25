Arthritis Foundation hosting annual Bone Bash fundraiser this weekend

BATON ROUGE — The annual fundraiser Bone Bash gala for the Arthritis Foundation is being held Saturday night.

The event, which is set to honor LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, will be held at the Renaissance Hotel starting at 6:30 p.m. The event's goal is to raise $70,000 for the foundation.

WBRZ's own Falon Brown is emceeing the event, which will also feature a costume contest and a silent auction.

"It allows us to kinda continue our mission of education on arthritis-related conditions which of course affects so many people, as well as outreach and patient support," Chad Hille, board chair of the Arthritis Foundation, said.