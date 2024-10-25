75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arthritis Foundation hosting annual Bone Bash fundraiser this weekend

2 hours 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2024 Oct 25, 2024 October 25, 2024 4:19 PM October 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The annual fundraiser Bone Bash gala for the Arthritis Foundation is being held Saturday night.

The event, which is set to honor LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark, will be held at the Renaissance Hotel starting at 6:30 p.m. The event's goal is to raise $70,000 for the foundation.

WBRZ's own Falon Brown is emceeing the event, which will also feature a costume contest and a silent auction. 

Trending News

"It allows us to kinda continue our mission of education on arthritis-related conditions which of course affects so many people, as well as outreach and patient support," Chad Hille, board chair of the Arthritis Foundation, said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days