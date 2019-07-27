85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson determined as the cause of duplex fire on Calumet Street

4 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 1:22 PM July 27, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have confirmed arson as the cause of a fire at a duplex on Calumet Street earlier this month.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. on July 7th, at 3090 Calumet Street off of Winbourne Ave near Ariline Hwy. Fire crews arrived to the scene to find that 65% of the structure was in flames. They were able to get the fire under control, preventing it from being a total loss. There were no injuries, but house next door did receive heavy smoke damage.

Damages to the duplex are estimated to around $30,000. The case is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days