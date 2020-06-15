Arsenal of weapons found in convicted felon's Gonzales home

GONZALES- A convicted felon is accused of pointing a weapon with a green laser at a Gonzales police officer last week, which ultimately led to his arrest. Authorities found an arsenal of weapons inside his home once they located him.

David Chreene, 36, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, disturbing the peace and aggravated assault of a police officer. This all came to light when a concerned citizen called 911, reporting what they witnessed. When the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office showed up, they went to Chreene's door.

Lieutenant Colonel Donald Capella with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the stories that Chreene and his wife were telling investigators did not add up. At that time, they secured a search warrant and found more than 30 weapons inside the home.

"Ten long guns and 20 handguns along with a green laser and various amounts of different ammunition and magazines that were loaded," Capella said.

Chreene has two prior convictions in Webster Parish, one from 2006 and the other from 2007. One was for possession with the intent to distribute drugs. The other was simple burglary.

Chreene violated his probation in 2008 on the drug conviction and was ordered to serve his sentence not on probation but in jail. Court records don't indicate whether he ever reported to jail.

Fast forward to 2020, Chreene had completed his probation, but there's a provision that they must remain weapon free for 10 years following their probation completion, according to Capella. He said that means Capella was not supposed to have weapons in his house at all, even if they did not belong to him.

"It's fairly rare," Capella said. "You do have collectors that have ammunition but it's not every day that you have someone that has 30 firearms, and that amount of ammunition in their residence."

Chreene posted a $15,000 bond and was released from jail. The weapons that were in his home were confiscated. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it is planning to contact the ATF for assistance.