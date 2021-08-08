82°
Latest Weather Blog
Arrest warrant placed on mother after 3 kids test positive for meth
ST MARTINVILLE - An active arrest warrant has been issued for a mother of three after her children tested positive for illicit drugs.
KLFY reported St. Martinville Police said Brittany Degeyter's three children, all under the age of ten, had their hair follicles tested, and all tests came back positive for meth.
St. Martinville Police told KLFY that Child Protective Services was contacted after someone saw Degeyter smoking meth. They added that they might have seen the children take meth while Deygeyter was there.
Police said Degeyter left the home before officers arrived. The children are currently in the custody of CPS.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parents prepare for school as COVID-19 variant continues to spread
-
Some Baton Rouge residents outraged, not receiving funds to rebuild after May...
-
Armed burglars caught on camera in Westminster neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge General sets new record of COVID patients
-
Baton Rouge General sets new record of COVID patients