Arrest warrant out after credit card theft at Baton Rouge Burger King

BATON ROUGE -- Baton Rouge Police have issued arrest warrants for two women accused of credit card theft at a Burger King on Perkins Road. They are accused of stealing credit card information from at least one customer.

The warrant charges Kaisie Jenkins and Rachel Henderson with violation of the Anti-Skimming Act and access device fraud. Jenkins is also accused of theft.

The incident occurred in late July. The victim told police she went through the burger king drive thru. After leaving, she realized she left without her credit card. She went back to the restaurant to get the card and was told it wasn't there.

Later that night, the victim got two unauthorized charges on her card totaling nearly $500. The charges came from Walmart and a thrift store. Investigators located pictures of a woman using the card at Walmart. Police say it matched the accused cashier. The warrants say that police found many pictures of credit cards on one of the women's phones.

Local financial experts said this type of theft is not common.

"It does happen unfortunately sometimes that staff do take cards, however I will say it's not as common as say like phishing scams, card scammers and honestly people stealing information from your statements right out of your mailbox," Jessica Sharon with Pelican State Credit Union said.

Baton Rouge police say as technology advances, so does the ability of having your information stolen online.

"So definitely stay online, monitor your credit card use and if you see something on there that you did not purchase, you need to file a report to your credit card company and also to us with the police so we can open up an investigation," Sgt. Darren Ahmed said.

Financial advisors offered multiple ways to ensure that your info is safe. One is to have paperless credit card statements.

"Having your statements come through your email and it actually can go through your app, is one of the best ways to protect your information and that's your checking account and your debit card and credit card," Sharon said.

Another useful piece of advice is when looking at a website, make sure there's a lock next to it to show that it is a secure site. You can also link your credit card on your phone through apps like Apple Wallet if you don't feel like carrying a physical credit card.