Arrest made in murder of woman found on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an arrest has been made in the murder of 25-year-old Courtney Lee.

On Wednesday night, police arrested a 53-year-old Baton Rouge man by the name of Kim Powell for his alleged role in Lee's June 13 killing.

Police issued a statement Wednesday night, saying Powell will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

Lee's body was discovered Saturday, June 13 after first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road in regards to a brush fire. While crews were putting out the fire they found Lee deceased.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds.