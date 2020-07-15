Deceased woman found on Spanish Town Road killed by multiple gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating the murder of 25-year-old Courtney Lee.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department initially responded to the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road on Saturday (June 13) in regards to a brush fire. While crews were putting out the fire they discovered Lee's body.

Evidence at the scene initially led investigators to believe Lee's death was a homicide. This was corroborated with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's analysis of her death, who reported Monday (June 15) that Lee was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

As of June 17, an arrest has been made in connection with Lee's death, click here for details.