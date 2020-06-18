Arrest made in connection with murder of woman found on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say an arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Courtney Lee.

On Wednesday night, police arrested a 53-year-old Baton Rouge man by the name of Kim Powell for his alleged role in Lee's June 13th killing.

Police issued a statement Wednesday night, saying Powell will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of second-degree murder.

Lee's body was discovered Saturday, June 13 after first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road in regards to a brush fire. While crews were putting out the fire they found Lee, deceased.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said Lee was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

This article will be updated as authorities provide more information regarding Powell's recent arrest.