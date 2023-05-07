Arkansas man saved his wife from carjacker before he was shot to death, authorities say

HAMMOND - A man who came to Louisiana to celebrate his 63rd birthday was killed by a carjacker while saving his wife on Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the Red Roof Plus in Hammond at 8 a.m. and found Paul Holt shot in the parking lot.

Deputies say Holt and his wife were in town from Arkansas to celebrate Paul's birthday on Sunday. While the couple was leaving their hotel, a masked man, identified as 18-year-old Laddarrius Evans, approached their car with a gun.

Deputies said Evans tried to get in the car and take off with Holt's wife. In the process of saving her, Paul was shot by Evans and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they found the stolen SUV Saturday afternoon and tracked down Evans, who they say confessed to the crime. Evans was found with a "Ghost Gun" and a Glock switch, making the gun untraceable and fully automatic.

Evans was booked for first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of an unidentifiable firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a machine gun.