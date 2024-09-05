78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Arkansas man accused of firing gun from bridge between Berwick and Morgan City

Thursday, September 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Police say they arrested an Arkansas man Thursday and accused him of firing several shots from a car on a bridge between Berwick and Morgan City.

Jordan Alexander Renfroe, 20, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was accused of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to police, Morgan City officers responded to a report of shots fired about 9:25 a.m. Thursday. Working with Berwick Police, they found a Honda Accord believed to be linked to the shooting.

Renfroe was arrested in Berwick and then transferred to the jail in Morgan City pending a court hearing.

