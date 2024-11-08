Arizona jockey arrested; troopers find five buzzers, say he falsified records at Evangeline Downs

OPELOUSAS — State Police said Friday that it had arrested a jockey from Arizona and accused him of falsifying records and possessing buzzers used to make horses run faster.

Martin Osuna was a rider at Evangeline Downs in Opelousas. State police said its initial investigation centered on a false document, but that during a search troopers on Thursday found five shocking devices among his belongings.

Osuna is accused of filing false public documents, falsifying information on a racing document, injuring public records and five counts of violating a law pertaining to the unnatural stimulation of horses to make them run faster. The practice is considered harmful to the animals, and unethical to the racing world.

Osuna was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail.