Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
BATON ROUGE - The LHSAA State Championship is two weeks away in the Superdome. Before those games are set, our Baton Rouge area schools are fighting to advance in the quarterfinals.
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
Zachary 31, Central 27
DIVISION I SELECT
Alexandria 6, Catholic-BR 44
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
Cecilia 28, Plaquemine 47
West Feliciana 16, Belle Chasse 39
Lutcher 21, Iowa 28
DIVISION II SELECT
Madison Prep 30, University High 32
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
Oak Grove 13, St. James 57
DIVISION III SELECT
Dunham 48, Isidore Newman 22
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
North Iberville 12, South Plaquemines 27
East Feliciana 16, Mangham 49
DIVISION IV SELECT
Ascension Catholic 50, Catholic-P.C. 42
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
