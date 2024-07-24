Architect, former Plan Baton Rouge director against the demolition of historic 'Catfish Town'

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Historic Preservation Commission and Plan Baton Rouge are speaking out against the proposed demolition of 'Catfish Town' to make way for a new parking lot.

Board member of the Historic Preservation Commission Rex Cabaniss and former Plan Baton Rouge director Boo Thomas say that the building is too much of an asset.

The Belle of Baton Rouge requested a demolishment of the a 100-year-old building to add a parking lot. The request was sent to the Historic Preservation Commission, who denied it. The Belle of Baton Rouge appealed the denial and now the final decision is up to the Metro Council.

Boo Thomas says that consultants of Plan Baton Rouge found that there were more parking lots in Downtown that they have ever seen in the 150 cities they worked in and that demolishing the building is pointless.

Since 1998, the Downtown Development District has acquired $3.5 billion of commerce to the area, most of it coming from private investments.

Recently Belle of Baton Rouge announced they gave $130 million to the DDD. Thomas and Cabaniss are ensuring that the investments are being used wisely.

"Let's use this as a kick-off for the next decade of development - if it's done correctly. We're interested in everybody winning and nobody losing by tearing down a great building," Cabaniss said.

With upcoming renovations to the River Center, Thomas and Cabaniss believe that Catfish Town could be utilized to attract locals and visitors to Downtown Baton Rouge.

"It's what convention goers are looking for. They want to get a flavor of the culture and the heritage of the city and part of it is this historic building," Cabaniss said.

CEO of The Belle of Baton Rouge released the following statement below:

Queen Gaming and The Belle of Baton Rouge are huge fans of Downtown Baton Rouge and all the promise that it holds for the future. We will have a total investment that will top $225 million between the Queen and the Belle, benefitting downtown with new business and over 450 jobs. The Maritime ll building is approximately 108 years old and has been in a steady decline for over 40 years, and we have only leased the building for 2 years. Contrary to what has been stated publicly, the building no longer has good bones. The only businesses in the building are our executive offices and a State Police office. The building has been appraised for less than $1 million and to repair it would cost over $10 million. Our work on the entire project will save five other historic buildings.

As a community, we will ALL benefit from the convenience, safety and visibility this parking would add"

Metro Council is set to make a decision Wednesday night.