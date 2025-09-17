75°
APSO: Man having sex with teen in exchange for vapes arrested
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who was allegedly having sex with a teenager in exchange for nicotine vapes was arrested Wednesday.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Marcus Meunier had a months-long relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly bought her vapes and other items in exchange for sex.
Meunier was booked for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and obstruction of justice.
