Appeals court says LSU doesn't have to put law professor back in class before full hearing

BATON ROUGE - LSU can't be forced to put embattled LSU law professor Ken Levy back in the classroom without a full hearing on the evidence, the First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday.

The LSU Board of Supervisors had asked the court Monday to review a 19th Judicial District ruling ordering the university to let him return to teaching.

The First Circuit decision said a temporary restraining order like the one issued by Judge Don Johnson in Levy's case that forces one party to do something "may not issue without a full evidentiary hearing."

Levy, who is tenured, was removed from his teaching position Jan. 22. The lawsuit Levy filed against the university said that in a class a few days earlier about police and public interactions, Levy said "F**k the governor" and "f**k that" while criticizing Governor Jeff Landry for publicly rebuking a law school colleague.

Jill Craft, who represents Levy in the suit, has said that if the profanity was the problem "then maybe somebody needs to explain to me how Brian Kelly is on TV using the 'f word' directed at students."

However, Attorney General Liz Murrill, said the free speech protections of the First Amendment don't prevent a school from control of or discipline related to a teacher's lectures.

Professors do not have "carte blanche to say whatever they wish, whenever they wish," Murrill said.

Levy's suit claimed a student complained to the governor and calls were made to the university administration. Levy and the law school dean met and concluded the meeting with an agreement that the professor could continue to speak his mind about controversial issues.

The lawsuit further says that Levy's comments came about because of a no-recording policy he instated due to an issue involving one of his colleagues at the law school, in which LSU law school professor Nicholas Bryner's lecture was criticized on social media by Landry shortly after the election.

A hearing is set to be held Feb. 10 on Levy's suit.