Apartment complex's water bill paid after 2 On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - Tenants are breathing a sigh of relief after learning their apartment complex’s water bill has been paid.
Debbie Dukes initially reached out to 2 On Your Side when she learned her water was to be cut off at the end of January. Pending new management, Baton Rouge Water gave a week-long extension and the bill was paid at the final hour.
“Relieved, I’m relieved,” said Dukes.
Barker Property Management is now overseeing the operations at Summer Grove Apartments on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The complex, made up of about 80 units needs a lot of TLC.
Paul Wells has been living at the complex and told WBRZ last month that there have been plumbing issues.
“It's so run down and damaged, they got rats, roaches, the roof leaks, the hot water smell is so horrible you're scared to take a bath in it it's that frightening,” said Wells.
The city has been by this week noting a long list of problems and unsafe living conditions. A violation notice was posted to the door. Among the issues, exterior structural problems, rodents, and general unsafe conditions. The notice gives management 30 days to make improvements or face fines.
Barker says it’s working to assess the property as a whole and make suggestions to the lender.
