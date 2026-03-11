'Another child, stray bullet:' School and community leaders call for an end to violence

BATON ROUGE - School and community leaders called for an end to shootings on Wednesday, after the deaths of two different children in two different incidents in the past week.

East Baton Rouge School Superintendent Lamont Cole said it didn't matter whether the children attended EBR Schools; both are losses to the community.

"In my mind, they all are my students if they live in the city of Baton Rouge," Cole said.

Eight-year-old Davian Nicholas attended Sharon Hills Elementary briefly. Ten-year-old Kimani Thomas attended a different school system. Cole said the violence impacts all.

"It's becoming a serious challenge with our young people. Under the age of 11, under the age of 10, when they can't even go outside and play, or can't sleep in their homes, or can't sleep in their beds without fear that they may lose their life," Cole said.

Sentiments echoed by Tye Toliver, a mother who lost one of her children in a shooting in 2022.

"You can't even sleep in your house at night peacefully," Toliver said.

Toliver's child, Devin Page Jr., was shot in his bed by a stray bullet that broke through the window next to him.

"My first thought was the mother, Lord, another mother has to go through the same thing. [Devin's death] will be four years next month in April. It's still fresh because you relive it every day," Toliver said. "My heart goes out to the mothers, another child, stray bullet."

Toliver wants community leaders to come together to create a safe haven for children and hold those who participate in shootings more accountable. Cole said there needs to be more collaboration between government agencies, law enforcement, schools and community groups to be more proactive in stopping violence.

"We have to work with our community partners, with law enforcement, the DA's office, the judges, the counselors and any non-profit who wants to participate and having those conversations. What do we do, how do we respond and we have to think about how do we prevent?" Cole said.