Latest Weather Blog
Annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival kicks off in Sorrento
SORRENTO - It's all things pigs this weekend in Sorrento for the annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival!
Everything from fried pork cracklins to a roasted pig, or "cochon de lait," will be cooked up at the festival. Especially at the cracklin and jambalaya cooking competitions all weekend, where festival attendees can watch as the cooks work their magic and then try it at the food tent after it’s been judged.
The Boucherie Festival Association works the food tent where they sell the competition food, but also other pork items like hog head cheese, pulled pork sandwiches and boudin links.
Not only will you be eating good, you can also participate in tethered balloon rides!
The festival is hosted by the Sorrento Lions Club and proceeds benefit their mission of supplying glasses and hearing aids to
those in need in the community, as well as to send children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes, and childhood cancer to camp during the summer.
The festival starts on Friday, Oct. 17, at 4:30 p.m. and goes through Sunday, Oct. 19.
Trending News
Check out the full schedule here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...