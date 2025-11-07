Annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival kicks off in Sorrento

SORRENTO - It's all things pigs this weekend in Sorrento for the annual Boucherie and Balloon Festival!

Everything from fried pork cracklins to a roasted pig, or "cochon de lait," will be cooked up at the festival. Especially at the cracklin and jambalaya cooking competitions all weekend, where festival attendees can watch as the cooks work their magic and then try it at the food tent after it’s been judged.

The Boucherie Festival Association works the food tent where they sell the competition food, but also other pork items like hog head cheese, pulled pork sandwiches and boudin links.

Not only will you be eating good, you can also participate in tethered balloon rides!

The festival is hosted by the Sorrento Lions Club and proceeds benefit their mission of supplying glasses and hearing aids to

those in need in the community, as well as to send children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes, and childhood cancer to camp during the summer.

The festival starts on Friday, Oct. 17, at 4:30 p.m. and goes through Sunday, Oct. 19.

Check out the full schedule here.