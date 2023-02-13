59°
Angola inmate dies after falling off forklift; DOC opens investigation

2 hours 22 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, February 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ANGOLA - The Department of Corrections has opened an investigation to an inmate's death after the man fell off a forklift and died. 

According to the DOC, 64-year-old Clifton Bell fell off a forklift he was driving Monday morning and died at the Angola facility. 

Bell was serving a 90 year sentence for armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery and two escapes. 

An autopsy will be done to determine Bell's cause of death. 

