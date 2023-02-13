Angola inmate dies after falling off forklift; DOC opens investigation

ANGOLA - The Department of Corrections has opened an investigation to an inmate's death after the man fell off a forklift and died.

According to the DOC, 64-year-old Clifton Bell fell off a forklift he was driving Monday morning and died at the Angola facility.

Bell was serving a 90 year sentence for armed robbery, simple kidnapping, simple robbery and two escapes.

An autopsy will be done to determine Bell's cause of death.