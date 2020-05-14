70°
Angola cadet arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - An Angola corrections cadet is facing drug charges after allegedly smuggling Marijuana into the prsion.
The Department of Corrections says they found Dexter Champagne , 58, with marijuana inside a drop point within the prison as well as his car. It totaled almost a quarter pound. Champagne is also accused of receiving a cell phone from an inmate's family to be smuggled into the prison. Investigators say he admitted to smuggling the drugs into Angola.
Champagne had been employed at the Louisiana State Penitentiary since December of 2019.
West Feliciana Parish Deputies booked Champagne with one count felony distribution of schedule one narcotics.
