Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by

1 day 1 hour 19 minutes ago Sunday, November 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. 

Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the big game. 

Hundreds of tailgates were set up in just one parking lot not far from Tiger Park, the university's softball field. In the middle of it all, you could find the Krewe of Misfit Tigers.

In their tailgate, they had everything from what they call "Redneck Chandeliers" to bouquets, to bars, and even a crazy couyon paddle. 

“We even have gutters for our tent, so we’re prepared for the rain," said Les Burl, one of the Misfit Tigers. "Rain or shine, we're here."

You'll also find a not-so-average showpiece right outside the Misfit Tigers' tents: Joey Vining has spent the last nineteen years turning his Corvette into the ultimate Tiger-Mobile. 

“I dream LSU, I live LSU, everything I wear is purple, everything I wear is yellow,” Vining said. 

Among the Misfit Tigers, there was even an Alabama fan, who they'd been trying to turn into a Tiger since he got there.

