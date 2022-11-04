LSU fans already tailgating, showing their support two days before Alabama game kicks off

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday night, Tiger Stadium will be full of LSU fans decked out in purple and gold ready to cheer the Tigers to victory against Alabama.

And on Thursday, fans waited in their RVs before the lot even opened, already tailgating and grilling.

Some arrived as early as Wednesday to make sure they got their tailgate spots. LSU fans like Perry Falcon say the excitement for Saturday's game is through the roof.

"I think it's going to be wild. I don't think you will see an empty seat," Falcon said.

The excitement continued over at TJ Ribs for Brian Kelly's radio show, with fans already decked out in their Tiger gear and ready for Saturday's game.

Joann Landry has been tailgating for around 22 years. She's seen many LSU games, but there is just something different when Alabama comes to Death Valley.

"The vibe just goes out the entire park. The entire stadium and all the people around us are just so excited and so ready to kick some butt," Landry said.

Both Falcon and Landry say the game will be a great time regardless, but they both expect nothing less than a Tiger win on Saturday.

"I see LSU winning 38-24," Falcon said.

"We are absolutely going to win — maybe by two touchdowns," Landry said.