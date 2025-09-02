83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite River Bridge opens in French Settlement after nearly five years of DOTD work

4 hours 10 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 5:52 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - It’s an exciting day in Livingston Parish on Tuesday as French Settlement drivers travel across a brand-new bridge along La. 16.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will officially be opening the new Amite River Bridge, completing a $19.7 million replacement project that began in 2020.

The old swing-span bridge, which had just 15 feet of clearance, frequently required traffic delays to allow boats to pass and carried strict weight limits. The new bridge is a fixed-span design with 31 feet of clearance, eliminating the need for bridge openings and improving safety for heavy trucks.

Traffic will be shifting to the new alignment, located about 50 feet west of the old bridge. DOTD is advising drivers to watch for lane changes and a new traffic pattern as crews finish the final stages of work.

Trending News

Officials say the new structure will reduce congestion and improve travel reliability along this important route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days