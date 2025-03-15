74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite Oyster Fest temporarily stops operation for the bad weather

1 hour 8 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, March 15 2025 Mar 15, 2025 March 15, 2025 2:02 PM March 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

AMITE — The Amite Oyster Festival has temporarily closed because of the inclement weather, according to officials.

Organizers said they plan to reopen at 5 p.m. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days