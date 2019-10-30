Amite loses appeal, will not be in playoffs

BATON ROUGE - A judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Tangipahoa Parish School District seeking to get Amite High's football team back in the state playoffs after they were suspended due to a brawl during Friday night's game.

Judge William Morvant in the 19th Judicial District Court said they have no jurisdiction to intervene in the case because attorneys for the school district didn't show that any laws were broken or constitutional rights violated.

The Louisiana High School Athletics Association removed Amite from the playoffs this week as punishment for the fight, which was described as a "benches-clearing brawl" after an Amite touchdown in their game against Bogalusa Friday night. The decision suspended Amite from their next game, the semi-finals for the Class 3A playoffs.

School district attorney Chris Moody argued there was not enough proof Amite players were involved in the fight to justify the LHSAA's decision, and filed for a temporary restraining order to hold off the LHSAA's ruling.

Attorneys said Friday there's no other action they could take which would get Amite into the playoffs. St. James advanced into the Class 3A finals because of the forfeit.