Amid years-long Nakamoto investigation, feds opening civil rights probe into State Police

Body camera image from Ronald Greene's arrest in 2019

BATON ROUGE - Federal prosecutors are launching an investigation into Louisiana State Police amid years of reports detailing the beatings of Black motorists at the hands of state troopers, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

Sources also told the WBRZ Investigative Unit the investigation stemmed from the agency's history of violent traffic stops, including the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene. Officials are expected to formally announce the civil rights investigation Thursday morning.

Watch the news conference live here at 11 a.m.

For years, WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto has reported extensively on the death of Ronald Greene and the ensuing cover-up at State Police. There are already ongoing criminal investigations at state and federal levels to determine whether the officers involved in his arrest will face charges.

Read WBRZ's past coverage on the Ronald Greene investigation here

This is a developing story.