Amid push to grant clemency for La.'s death row inmates, DA says state is moving too fast

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney says a recent movement to commute the sentences of more than 50 death row inmates in Louisiana — and to expedite the process before the end of Governor John Bel Edwards' term — is putting prosecutors across the state in a bind.

DA Hillar Moore responded to the recent outpouring of requests from those inmates in a lengthy letter where he also requests public records relative to the state parole board's consideration of those cases.

In the document, Moore questions the "extremely accelerated" commutation process for those inmates — including several in East Baton Rouge — to have their requests considered before the end of Edwards' last term as governor on Jan. 8, 2024.

"Based on my current information, the applications are not applications for stay or reprieve from execution. In fact, to my knowledge, none of the applicants have a scheduled date of execution at this time," Moore explained.

He argues that rushing the process is not only unfair to prosecutors, who have to prepare arguments, but that it also blindsided the families of victims.

"To several of the victims' families, the news of the applications came as a shock and has caused significant confusion, particularly in light of the associated media exposure."

