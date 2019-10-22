America's Cajun Navy founder booked on charges of theft

LAFAYETTE - The founder of the America's Cajun Navy group has been arrested and booked on charges of theft.

According to records, John Billiot Jr. was booked Tuesday on an active warrant for felony theft. He was released after posting a $7,500 bond.

Authorites were informed that Billiot started a GoFundMe account to raise money to assist foster children and their foster parents as well as pay for Christmas presents for the children.

But only a portion of the funds derived from the GoFundMe account actually went to the children as intended. Majority of he money was allegedly pocketed by Billiot.

He is accused of felony theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.