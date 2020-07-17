Latest Weather Blog
AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for two children abducted out of Mississippi
GREENVILLE, Ms. - Two children have been abducted out of Mississippi Friday morning.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER ALERT for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville, Ms.
Zaikeith Horn is described as a black male. Horn is 3' 2" tall, weighs around 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and black braided hair.
Horn was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt with animal print and black pants.
Zyairah Hampton is described as a black female. She is 29 inches tall, weighing around 24 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Supposedly her hair is styled into a ponytail.
Zyairah Hampton was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.
Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.
Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male. He is 5' 5" tall weighing round 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.
Their last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, Ms.
At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana 'surge' testing sites extended as state sees testing shortages
-
Lee High School renamed 'Liberty High School,' EBR Parish School Board votes
-
Explanation of body camera footage released Tuesday showing teen's arrest
-
Baton Rouge mayor issues scathing response to ominous police union billboards
-
Local hospitals oppose efforts to end statewide mask mandate, restrictions