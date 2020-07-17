AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for two children abducted out of Mississippi

GREENVILLE, Ms. - Two children have been abducted out of Mississippi Friday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER ALERT for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton of Greenville, Ms.

Zaikeith Horn is described as a black male. Horn is 3' 2" tall, weighs around 35 pounds, and has brown eyes and black braided hair.

Horn was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah Hampton is described as a black female. She is 29 inches tall, weighing around 24 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Supposedly her hair is styled into a ponytail.

Zyairah Hampton was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and a diaper.

Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.

Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male. He is 5' 5" tall weighing round 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark sweat pants.

Their last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, Ms.

At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.