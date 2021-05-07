Amazon opening robotics facility in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT - Amazon announced plans for the company's first robotics fulfillment center in Louisiana.

According to the announcement from the state, the site in Shreveport is expected to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. Amazon is reportedly investing $200 million into the 650,000-square foot site.

“This new Amazon project is a major advancement for the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area and for Louisiana’s economy,” Gov. Edwards said. “In addition to providing strong benefits, Amazon will pay workers double the minimum wage or more in a state-of-the-art technology environment. Only a year ago, we dedicated Hunter Industrial Park as one site in a growing inventory of LED Certified Sites that now numbers 126 statewide. Through partnerships with our elected officials, economic development allies and utility partners, we are proving that great things are possible in Louisiana when we make smart plans for the future.”

The robotics facility will be Amazon's largest of the seven in Louisiana so far.