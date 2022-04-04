Alternating lane closures announced as traffic signals are replaced by DOTD

BATON ROUGE - A project announced by DOTD nearly a year ago is well underway, putting construction crews at many major intersections in Baton Rouge.

The three-phase, $10 million project will replace 229 traffic signals with new ones that include flashing yellow lights. These new signals are believed to reduce crashes and keep traffic from building up unnecessarily, which will benefit drivers when the I-10 widening project begins.

“Baton Rouge is putting a lot of money into traffic signals to try to get traffic flowing better throughout the city," said Donald Harper, owner of Snyper Electric and Drilling.

The intersection of Old Hammond and Tara Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures in all directions daily beginning April 4. The closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until work is complete.

More intersections are set to be worked on starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.:

-I-10 at College Drive

-Jefferson Highway at Bluebonnet Boulevard

-Essen Lane at Perkins Road

-Nicholson Drive at Skip Bertman Drive

Those closures will take place Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DOTD says work on all 229 signals is expected to be complete in 2026.