Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both on leave

Credit to Google Street View

BATON ROUGE - An altercation between two teachers at LaBelle Aire Head Start resulted in both being placed on administrative leave and one arrest.

Officials said the the altercation happened on Wednesday around 10 a.m., and Ashley Daniels, 35, was arrested for simple battery.

According to city-parish spokeswoman Falon Brown, the individuals were placed on administrative leave pending a formal investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the City-Parish Human Resources Department.

"The safety and well-being of the children in our care is our highest priority," Brown said. "We will not tolerate conduct that compromises the integrity of our educational environment or the trust of our community. The children of Baton Rouge deserve a safe, respectful, and supportive learning atmosphere."