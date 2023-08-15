Alleging abusive conditions, attorneys call for judge to relocate juvenile offenders from Angola

BATON ROUGE - A group of attorneys representing teenagers being housed at the Angola state prison are calling for a judge to take emergency action to have those juvenile offenders relocated.

Those attorneys are holding a press conference Tuesday in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge. It comes after the ACLU and other organizations filed an emergency motion in July seeking to have those teenagers moved off the Angola property, alleging abusive conditions at the facility.

Tuesday was the first day of hearings relative to the motion.

The state announced last year it would be housing some of its more violent juvenile offenders at an unused facility on the Angola property amid a rash of breakouts and bed shortages at juvenile detention centers across Louisiana. As of July, 15 of those teenagers remained at the facility.