Alleged shooter arrested after firing at man loudly revving his car
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot at another man loudly revving his car in an apartment complex late Monday night.
Damarrious Mckinney, 24, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly shot a man loudly revving his truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Alco Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday night, causing a "disturbance," deputies said.
Witnesses said Mckinney got into an argument with the victim before shooting him multiple times.
The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Mckinney was arrested for attempted second-degree murder.
