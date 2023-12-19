Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drug dealer arrested, accused of selling drugs out of Main Street home
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer who is accused of selling drugs out of his home on Main Street in Baton Rouge.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Alan Johnson was arrested for multiple drug distribution charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a drug free zone. While Johnson was in custody, deputies searched his home. Deputies found the following items:
- 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine
- 12.28 pounds of marijuana
- 9.7 grams of cocaine
- 6 pressed fentanyl pills
- 7 dosage units of Oxycodone
- 3 dosage units of Hydrocodone
- digital scales
- $30,131 in currency
- 9mm handgun
- .38 caliber revolver
Deputies also arrested Charles McDermic for multiple drug distribution charges.
