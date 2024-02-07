55°
All lanes reopen after crash on LA-1 S

Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are now open on LA-1 South on the Intercoastal Canal Bridge in Port Allen following an earlier accident.

Traffic from the crash has backed up Essen Road on both I-10 and I-12 Westbound in Baton Rouge.

Drivers are advised to use US-190 West as an alternative route.

