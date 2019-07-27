84°
All lanes now open on I-10 EB
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound at LA 1.
Thursday morning, the right and left lanes were blocked on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident.
The delay from this incident remains beyond LA 415.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
