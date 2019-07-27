All lanes now open on I-10 EB

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound at LA 1.

Thursday morning, the right and left lanes were blocked on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident.

The delay from this incident remains beyond LA 415.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during 2une In.