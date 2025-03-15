All clear! Threat for severe weather has ended, beautiful weather to follow

The threat for severe weather has ended. Get ready for a big weather shift in the Capital Area! You will be able to enjoy sunshine after early weekend storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will rapidly clear this evening and remain that way overnight. A drier and cooler air mass will push in with lows settling into the low 50s. Just in time for 40th Wearin’ of the Green Parade and St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Sunday will bring a major shift in the weather—cooler, drier air will settle in, dropping highs to a comfortable 73°F with plenty of sunshine. A steady 15-20 mph breeze will make it feel even cooler. If you're heading to the parade, grab a light jacket!

Up Next: Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, mornings will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s. A weak front arrives Wednesday, bringing only a slight (10%) chance of showers, but temperatures will stay warm near 80°F. Another cool down follows, with Thursday’s highs in the upper 60s before a rebound into the 70s by Friday.

