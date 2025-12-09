Albany, Springfield firefighters put out early morning house fire that started in laundry room

SPRINGFIELD — Albany and Springfield firefighters worked together to put out an early Tuesday morning house fire along Barnum Road.

Crews responded to the Springfield home around 2:46 a.m. and put out the fire, which started in the home's laundry room, within minutes.

"It is very important to clean your dryer vents," officials said. "Thankfully, the residents were home and noticed the smoke/fire early enough to call 911 before the home was fully involved."

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross is responding to assist the family.