Alabama executes man convicted of killing 3 officers; sparks controversy

Photo: CNN

ATMORE, Ala. - Inmate Nathaniel Woods, 43, was executed Thursday evening for the 2004 slaying of three officers who was shot by another man.

Following a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore, Woods was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. Authorities say that Woods had no final words but appeared to arrange his hands in a sign of Islamic faith.

According to ABC, even though the state of Alabama says that Woods was an active participant in the killings, supporters like Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., tried to halt his execution arguing it was unfair to execute a man who didn't pull the trigger.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary halt on the execution to examine last minute appeals but denied them. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not grant clemency and stated in a letter that "...clemency for Mr. Woods at this hour is unwarranted."

Woods and Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings of Alabama police officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm and Charles R. Bennett. A fourth officer was wounded but survived.

The officers were killed on duty trying to to serve a warrant on Woods at a suspected drug house.

According to CNN, Spencer said about Woods "That man didn't know I was going to shoot anybody just like I didn't know I was going to shoot anybody that day, period."

Advocates like Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the situation saying Woods will die for a crime another man confessed to.

Greg Owens, the son of officer Owens, wrote "Instead of going home that day, he was ambushed, murdered and died on the floor of a filthy drug house."

Woods sister, Pamela Woods, told reporters that Kerry Spencer has stated many times that he did this on his own with no ones help.

No execution date has been set for Spencer.