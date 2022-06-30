78°
Alabama authorities searching for man who shot two sheriff's deputies
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. - A manhunt is underway as officials search for a man who allegedly shot two sheriff's deputies during a chase.
Deputies reported Wednesday afternoon following the shooting that Austin Patrick, 26, is armed and dangerous, with a lengthy criminal record. Patrick shot the two deputies in the pursuit of a vehicle Patrick had stolen.
It is unclear where Patrick was heading after he fled. Officials have not released the condition of the deputies who were shot.
Bibb County is outside of Tuscaloosa County.
