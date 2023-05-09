73°
Airline Highway on-ramp fully repaired nearly a year after damages caused by city worker
BATON ROUGE - The damage to the Airline Highway on-ramp onto US 190 caused after a city worker collided with the overpass has finally been fully repaired after almost a year of the ramps being impassable.
Work to repair the damages began on March 25, 2023. The crash initially happened May 20, 2022.
According to Total Traffic, repairs were completed Monday. The ramps onto northbound Airline Highway and US 190 are now fully usable.
