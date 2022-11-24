66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. 

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

